Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:
b.
1472
views
Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:
b.
Give the IUPAC names for the following cycloalkanes:
b.
What characteristics of carbon make possible the existence of so many different organic compounds?
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(a) Alcohol
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(d) Ether
Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:
(b)