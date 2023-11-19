Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 25b
Chapter 12, Problem 25b

Give the IUPAC names for the following cycloalkanes:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent cycloalkane by counting the number of carbon atoms in the ring structure. The base name will be 'cyclo-' followed by the alkane name corresponding to the number of carbons (e.g., cyclopropane for 3 carbons, cyclobutane for 4 carbons, etc.).
Determine if there are any substituents (groups attached to the ring) and identify them by their names (e.g., methyl, ethyl, etc.).
Number the ring carbons to assign the lowest possible numbers to the substituents. Start numbering at one substituent and proceed around the ring to minimize the sum of the substituent numbers.
Combine the substituent names and numbers with the parent cycloalkane name. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers. If there are multiple substituents, list them in alphabetical order.
Double-check the name to ensure it follows IUPAC rules, including proper use of prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) for multiple identical substituents and correct placement of numbers and hyphens.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain only single bonds between carbon atoms. The general formula for cycloalkanes is CnH2n, where n is the number of carbon atoms. Understanding their structure is essential for naming them according to IUPAC rules.
IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For cycloalkanes, the naming involves identifying the number of carbon atoms in the ring and using prefixes like 'cyclo-' followed by the appropriate alkane name. This standardized approach ensures that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name.
Substituents and Ring Size

In cycloalkanes, substituents are atoms or groups attached to the carbon ring, which can affect the compound's name and structure. The size of the ring (number of carbon atoms) also plays a crucial role in determining the compound's properties and its IUPAC name. When naming, it is important to identify the longest continuous carbon chain and the position of any substituents to ensure accurate nomenclature.
