Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 24a
Chapter 12, Problem 24a

Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This chain determines the base name of the alkane (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the main chain. Substituents are alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl) or other functional groups.
Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the alkane. Use prefixes (di-, tri-, tetra-, etc.) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order.
Write the final IUPAC name by placing the substituent names (with their position numbers) before the base name of the alkane, separated by hyphens. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, particularly organic molecules. It provides a set of rules to derive names based on the structure of the compound, ensuring that each name is unique and informative. For alkanes, the names are derived from the longest continuous carbon chain, with suffixes indicating the type of compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms and the general formula CnH2n+2. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms per carbon atom. Alkanes are typically non-polar and exhibit low reactivity, making them important in various chemical processes and applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1

Longest Carbon Chain

Identifying the longest carbon chain is crucial in naming alkanes according to IUPAC rules. The longest chain serves as the backbone of the molecule, and its length determines the base name of the alkane (e.g., methane, ethane, propane). Branches or substituents are then named and numbered based on their position relative to the longest chain, ensuring clarity in the compound's structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:43
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Example 1
