Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 16
Chapter 13, Problem 16

Draw the structures of the two different alkenes from which 3-methyl-3-pentanol, shown in the margin, can be made. Draw them in both condensed and line format.
Structural formula of 3-methyl-3-pentanol with labels for its components.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target molecule, 3-methyl-3-pentanol, and recognize that it is an alcohol with the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the third carbon of a pentane chain with a methyl group substituent on the same carbon.
Understand that the formation of 3-methyl-3-pentanol involves the addition of water (H₂O) across a double bond in an alkene. This reaction is called a hydration reaction, typically catalyzed by an acid.
Determine the possible positions of the double bond in the alkene that would lead to the formation of 3-methyl-3-pentanol. The double bond must be located such that the -OH group and the methyl group can attach to the same carbon (the third carbon).
Draw the structures of the two possible alkenes. In condensed format, these are: (1) CH₃-CH=C(CH₃)-CH₂-CH₃ and (2) CH₂=C(CH₃)-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃. In line format, represent the carbon skeletons with double bonds appropriately placed.
Verify that each alkene structure can undergo hydration to produce 3-methyl-3-pentanol. This involves ensuring that Markovnikov's rule is followed, where the -OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the double bond.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. The presence of the double bond allows for unique reactivity, making alkenes important in organic synthesis, including the formation of alcohols like 3-methyl-3-pentanol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Naming Alkenes Example 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are grouped together, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, 3-methyl-3-pentanol can be represented as C5H12O, indicating its composition and functional groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Structural Formula

The line-angle structural formula, also known as skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules. In this representation, lines represent carbon-carbon bonds, and the ends of lines or intersections represent carbon atoms, while hydrogen atoms are usually omitted for clarity. This format is particularly useful for visualizing complex organic structures, such as the alkenes that can be converted into 3-methyl-3-pentanol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?

b. 2-Phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid

750
views
Textbook Question

Draw all possible products formed when 2-methyl-2-butene undergoes addition with HCl. Label them as being either the major or the minor product.

918
views
Textbook Question

In the following addition reactions, are the given alkyl halides obtained as the major products? Give a reason for your answer.

a. 3-Chloro-3-ethylpentane from addition of HCl to 3-ethyl-2-pentene

613
views
Textbook Question

The structure of vinyl acetate is shown below (the partial structure H2C=CH-is known as a vinyl group). When polymerized it produces poly(vinyl acetate), a polymer used for the springy soles in running shoes. Draw the structure of the polymer obtained if three vinyl acetate units underwent polymerization.

66
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names (refer to Table 13.2 if necessary):

a. m-Chloronitrobenzene

b. o-Nitrotoluene

c. p-Methylaniline

d. p-Nitrophenol

813
views
Textbook Question

Reaction of Br2 and FeBr3 with phenol can lead to three possible substitution products. Show the structure of each and name them.

1710
views