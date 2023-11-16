Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 33
Chapter 13, Problem 33

What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the positions of the substituents on the benzene ring. In this case, we have 1,3 and 1,4 positions.
For a 1,3-disubstituted benzene, the substituents are on the first and third carbon atoms of the benzene ring. The prefix used for this arrangement is 'meta-', abbreviated as 'm-'.
For a 1,4-disubstituted benzene, the substituents are on the first and fourth carbon atoms of the benzene ring. The prefix used for this arrangement is 'para-', abbreviated as 'p-'.
Remember that these prefixes are used to indicate the relative positions of the substituents on the benzene ring, which is important for understanding the structure and reactivity of the compound.
Use these prefixes when naming the compounds to clearly communicate the positions of the substituents on the benzene ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Disubstituted Benzene

Disubstituted benzene refers to a benzene ring that has two substituents attached to it. The position of these substituents is crucial for naming, as it determines the prefix used. The substituents can be located at various positions, leading to different naming conventions based on their relative positions, such as ortho (1,2-), meta (1,3-), and para (1,4-).
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:08
Disubstituted Benzene Example 2

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For disubstituted benzenes, the naming involves identifying the substituents and their positions on the benzene ring. The prefixes 'ortho-', 'meta-', and 'para-' are used to indicate the relative positions of the substituents, which is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Substituent Priority

In naming disubstituted benzenes, the priority of substituents can affect the naming process. When two different substituents are present, the one with higher priority is often named first, and its position is indicated by the lowest possible number. This priority is determined by the substituent's functional group and its position in the IUPAC hierarchy, which helps in creating unambiguous names for the compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.

871
views
Textbook Question

What does the term 'aromatic' refer to when discussing organic molecules?

25
views
Textbook Question

What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?

44
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:

a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)

597
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:

b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)

851
views
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:

d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)

723
views