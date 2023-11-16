Textbook Question
Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.
What does the term 'aromatic' refer to when discussing organic molecules?
What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)