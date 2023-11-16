Textbook Question
Alkynes undergo hydrogenation to give alkanes, just as alkenes do. Draw and name the products that would result from hydrogenation of the alkynes shown in Problem 13.25.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
What do the terms saturated and unsaturated mean?
Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.
What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)