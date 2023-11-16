What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?

Textbook Question
What do the terms saturated and unsaturated mean?
Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.
What does the term 'aromatic' refer to when discussing organic molecules?
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)