Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 72
Chapter 13, Problem 72

Assume that you have two unlabeled bottles, one with cyclohexane and one with cyclohexene. How could you tell them apart by carrying out chemical reactions?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical difference between cyclohexane and cyclohexene. Cyclohexane is a saturated hydrocarbon (an alkane), while cyclohexene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon (an alkene) containing a double bond. This double bond in cyclohexene makes it chemically reactive in ways that cyclohexane is not.
Step 2: Use a bromine test to distinguish between the two. Bromine ( Br 2 ) reacts with alkenes but not with alkanes. Add a small amount of bromine solution (reddish-brown in color) to each bottle. If the solution becomes colorless, it indicates the presence of an alkene (cyclohexene). If the color remains, it indicates the presence of an alkane (cyclohexane).
Step 3: Perform a potassium permanganate test (Baeyer's test). Potassium permanganate ( KMnO 4 ) reacts with alkenes to form a diol, resulting in the decolorization of the purple solution and the formation of a brown precipitate (manganese dioxide). Add a dilute solution of potassium permanganate to each bottle. If the purple color disappears and a brown precipitate forms, it indicates the presence of an alkene (cyclohexene). If no reaction occurs, it indicates the presence of an alkane (cyclohexane).
Step 4: Confirm the results by repeating the tests if necessary. Ensure that the observations are consistent for each bottle to accurately identify which one contains cyclohexane and which one contains cyclohexene.
Step 5: Label the bottles based on the results of the tests. The bottle that reacts with bromine and potassium permanganate contains cyclohexene, while the bottle that does not react contains cyclohexane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexane vs. Cyclohexene

Cyclohexane is a saturated hydrocarbon (alkane) with the formula C6H12, while cyclohexene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon (alkene) with the formula C6H10. The key difference lies in the presence of a double bond in cyclohexene, which makes it more reactive than cyclohexane. Understanding these structural differences is crucial for identifying the compounds through chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:33
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers Concept 1

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Cyclohexene can undergo electrophilic addition reactions due to its double bond, allowing it to react with reagents like bromine or hydrogen halides. In contrast, cyclohexane, being saturated, does not participate in such reactions. By adding bromine water, for example, cyclohexene will decolorize the solution, while cyclohexane will not show any change, providing a clear method for differentiation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Addition Reactions Concept 1

Oxidation Reactions

Cyclohexene can be oxidized to form diols or other products, while cyclohexane is relatively inert to oxidation under mild conditions. A common test involves using potassium permanganate (KMnO4), which will oxidize cyclohexene, resulting in a color change from purple to brown due to the formation of manganese dioxide. This reaction can serve as a distinguishing test between the two compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:32
Alcohol Reactions Oxidation Reactions Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Aromatic compounds do not normally react with hydrogen in the presence of a palladium catalyst but will if very high pressures (200 atm) and high temperatures are used. Under these conditions, toluene adds three molecules of H2 to give an alkane addition product. What is a likely structure for the product?

742
views
Textbook Question

The explosive trinitrotoluene (TNT) is made by carrying out three successive nitration reactions on toluene. If these nitrations only occur in the ortho and para positions relative to the methyl group, what is the structure of TNT?

1225
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect by IUPAC rules. Draw the structures represented by the following names, and write their correct names. Label each as being symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.

a. 2-Methyl-4-hexene

b. 1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne

901
views
Textbook Question

Cinnamaldehyde, the pleasant-smelling substance found in cinnamon oil, has the following structure:

What products would you expect to obtain from reaction of cinnamaldehyde with water and sulfuric acid catalyst?

976
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions:

e.

1625
views
Textbook Question

Ocimene, a compound isolated from the herb basil, has three double bonds and the IUPAC name 3,7-dimethyl-1, 3-6-octatriene.

b. Draw the structure of the compound formed if enough HBr is added to react with all the double bonds in ocimene.

940
views