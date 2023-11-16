Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 70a,b
Chapter 13, Problem 70a,b

The following names are incorrect by IUPAC rules. Draw the structures represented by the following names, and write their correct names. Label each as being symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
a. 2-Methyl-4-hexene
b. 1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to identify the errors in the given names according to IUPAC nomenclature rules, draw the structures based on the incorrect names, and then rename them correctly. Additionally, determine whether the compounds are symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
Step 2: Analyze the first compound, '2-Methyl-4-hexene.' According to IUPAC rules, the parent chain should be the longest continuous chain containing the double bond. Number the chain such that the double bond gets the lowest possible number. Draw the structure based on the given name, ensuring the double bond is at position 4 and a methyl group is at position 2.
Step 3: Correct the name for '2-Methyl-4-hexene.' Check the numbering of the chain to ensure the double bond has the lowest possible number. If necessary, rename the compound by reassigning the position of the double bond and substituents. Determine if the substituents are symmetrically or unsymmetrically distributed.
Step 4: Analyze the second compound, '1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne.' According to IUPAC rules, the parent chain should be the longest continuous chain containing the triple bond. Number the chain such that the triple bond gets the lowest possible number. Draw the structure based on the given name, ensuring the triple bond is at position 1 and methyl groups are at positions 1 and 3.
Step 5: Correct the name for '1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne.' Check the numbering of the chain to ensure the triple bond has the lowest possible number. If necessary, rename the compound by reassigning the position of the triple bond and substituents. Determine if the substituents are symmetrically or unsymmetrically distributed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure of the molecule. It includes rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, the position of functional groups, and the correct use of prefixes and suffixes. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and correcting the names provided in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Structural Representation

Structural representation involves drawing the molecular structure of a compound based on its name. This includes depicting the arrangement of atoms, bonds, and any functional groups. For the names given, one must visualize and sketch the correct structures to identify any discrepancies in the original names and to determine whether they are symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1

Substitution Patterns

Substitution patterns refer to the arrangement of substituents on a carbon chain, which can be classified as symmetrical or unsymmetrical. Symmetrical substitution means that substituents are arranged evenly around the central carbon chain, while unsymmetrical substitution indicates an uneven distribution. Recognizing these patterns is crucial for labeling the structures correctly after drawing them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:07
Naming Alkanes with Substituents Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following reagents, decide whether chlorobenzene will react with it or not, and, if it does, draw and name the products expected from the reaction.

c. HNO3 and H2SO4 catalyst

37
views
Textbook Question

Aromatic compounds do not normally react with hydrogen in the presence of a palladium catalyst but will if very high pressures (200 atm) and high temperatures are used. Under these conditions, toluene adds three molecules of H2 to give an alkane addition product. What is a likely structure for the product?

742
views
Textbook Question

The explosive trinitrotoluene (TNT) is made by carrying out three successive nitration reactions on toluene. If these nitrations only occur in the ortho and para positions relative to the methyl group, what is the structure of TNT?

1225
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you have two unlabeled bottles, one with cyclohexane and one with cyclohexene. How could you tell them apart by carrying out chemical reactions?

23
views
Textbook Question

Cinnamaldehyde, the pleasant-smelling substance found in cinnamon oil, has the following structure:

What products would you expect to obtain from reaction of cinnamaldehyde with water and sulfuric acid catalyst?

976
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions:

e.

1625
views