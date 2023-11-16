What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
a. An alkene, C6H12, that cannot have cis–trans isomers and whose longest chain is 5 carbons long
b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.