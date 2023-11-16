Textbook Question
What does the term 'aromatic' refer to when discussing organic molecules?
What is resonance and why is it important in aromatic compounds?
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. An alkene, C6H12, that cannot have cis–trans isomers and whose longest chain is 5 carbons long