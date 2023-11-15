Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 73a

Draw all possible cyclic C7H14O alcohol isomers having a cyclohexane ring and a methyl group. (Hint: Adapt the method described in Worked Example 12.12 to arrive at your answers.)

Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C₇H₁₄O. This represents a compound with 7 carbon atoms, 14 hydrogen atoms, and 1 oxygen atom. The presence of an oxygen atom and the mention of alcohol indicates that the compound contains a hydroxyl group (-OH).
Step 2: Recognize that the problem specifies a cyclohexane ring. A cyclohexane ring consists of 6 carbon atoms arranged in a cyclic structure. This leaves 1 carbon atom and the hydroxyl group to be placed as substituents on the ring.
Step 3: Place the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the cyclohexane ring. The hydroxyl group can be attached to any one of the six carbon atoms in the ring. Consider each position as a unique possibility.
Step 4: Add the methyl group (-CH₃) to the cyclohexane ring. The methyl group can be attached to any of the remaining five carbon atoms on the ring. For each position of the hydroxyl group, consider all possible positions for the methyl group, ensuring that you account for structural isomers (different connectivity) and stereoisomers (different spatial arrangements).
Step 5: Verify that all structures conform to the molecular formula C₇H₁₄O and are unique. Ensure that no duplicate structures are included and that all possible isomers with a cyclohexane ring, a hydroxyl group, and a methyl group are represented.

Cyclic Alcohols

Cyclic alcohols are organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a carbon atom within a ring structure. In the case of C₇H₁₄O, the presence of a cyclohexane ring indicates that six carbon atoms form a closed loop, with the seventh carbon typically branching off as a substituent, such as a methyl group.
Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula exhibit different structural or spatial arrangements of atoms. In the context of C₇H₁₄O, various isomers can be formed by altering the position of the hydroxyl group and the methyl substituent on the cyclohexane ring, leading to distinct chemical properties and structures.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves illustrating the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which is crucial for identifying isomers. For cyclic alcohols, drawing the cyclohexane ring and accurately placing the hydroxyl group and methyl group helps visualize different isomeric forms, facilitating the understanding of their unique characteristics and relationships.
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds:

c.

d.

Name the following compounds:

e.

f.

'Designer vinegars' have become very popular over the past decade. Vinegars made from champagne, merlot, and other wines are but a few of these. All wines contain ethanol, and these vinegars are simply wines containing microorganisms that have caused oxidation of the ethanol present. If vinegar is simply ethanol that has been oxidized, what is the structure of the acid formed?

Identify all chiral centers in the isomers that you drew for part (a).

Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which do you think will be the major product(s)? Which do you think will be the minor product(s)? It is alright to have more than one major and minor product.

Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which alkenes can exist as cistrans isomers? Draw them, in both condensed and line structure, and identify each as cis or trans. Explain your choices.

