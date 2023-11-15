Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
Chapter 14, Problem 68c,d

Name the following compounds:
c.
d.

1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound in image (c). Identify the main chain or ring structure, and determine the number of carbon atoms in the backbone. This will help you determine the base name of the compound (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Look for functional groups attached to the main chain or ring in image (c). Functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), or halogens (e.g., -Cl, -Br) influence the naming of the compound. Assign priority to the functional groups based on IUPAC rules.
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the main chain or ring in image (c) to ensure the functional groups and substituents receive the lowest possible numbers. Use these numbers to indicate the positions of the substituents in the name.
Step 4: Repeat the process for image (d). Identify the main chain or ring structure, determine the number of carbon atoms, and locate any functional groups or substituents attached to the structure.
Step 5: Combine the information for each compound (c and d) to write their systematic IUPAC names. Ensure the names reflect the correct positions of substituents and functional groups, and follow the rules for naming organic compounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming organic and inorganic compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the compound's structure and composition.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential for naming compounds, as they dictate the compound's reactivity and properties, influencing how the compound is classified and named.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which is crucial for understanding its chemical behavior. Different types of structural formulas, such as Lewis structures or condensed formulas, provide insights into the connectivity and geometry of the compound, aiding in accurate nomenclature.
