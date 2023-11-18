Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
Chapter 14, Problem 2

Ethers have some slight solubility in water. Explain this using the concept of hydrogen bonding.

Understand the structure of ethers: Ethers have the general formula R-O-R', where R and R' are alkyl or aryl groups, and the oxygen atom is bonded to two carbon atoms.
Recall the concept of hydrogen bonding: Hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (like O, N, or F) and interacts with a lone pair of electrons on another electronegative atom.
Analyze the oxygen atom in ethers: The oxygen atom in ethers has lone pairs of electrons, which can act as hydrogen bond acceptors. However, ethers lack a hydrogen atom directly bonded to the oxygen, so they cannot act as hydrogen bond donors.
Explain the interaction with water: Water molecules can form hydrogen bonds with the lone pairs on the oxygen atom of the ether. This interaction allows ethers to have slight solubility in water, as the hydrogen atoms in water (H-O-H) can interact with the oxygen in the ether.
Conclude the reasoning: The slight solubility of ethers in water is due to the ability of water molecules to form hydrogen bonds with the lone pairs on the oxygen atom of the ether, even though ethers themselves cannot form hydrogen bonds independently.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. This interaction is crucial in determining the solubility of compounds in water, as it allows for the formation of temporary bonds between water molecules and solute molecules.
Polarity of Ethers

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. While ethers are generally nonpolar, the presence of the oxygen atom introduces a degree of polarity, allowing them to interact with polar solvents like water. This polarity contributes to their slight solubility in water, as the ether molecules can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Solubility Principles

The principle of 'like dissolves like' explains that polar solvents, such as water, tend to dissolve polar substances, while nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar substances. Ethers, having a polar oxygen atom, can engage in hydrogen bonding with water, leading to their limited solubility. However, their overall nonpolar character means they do not dissolve as readily as more polar compounds.
