Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 8b

What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.
b.

1
Identify the alcohol structure in the given problem. Dehydration of alcohols involves the removal of a water molecule, which typically occurs when the alcohol is heated in the presence of an acid catalyst (e.g., H₂SO₄ or H₃PO₄).
Determine the possible β-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group) that can be eliminated along with the hydroxyl group (-OH). This will help identify the potential alkenes that can form.
Apply Zaitsev's rule, which states that the major product of an elimination reaction is the more substituted alkene (the one with the greater number of alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons). This will help you predict the major product.
Draw the structures of all possible alkenes that can form by removing a β-hydrogen from different adjacent carbons. Ensure that you account for all possible elimination pathways.
Indicate which alkene is the major product based on Zaitsev's rule. If there are multiple products, clearly label the major and minor products.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration Reaction

Dehydration is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of a water molecule from a compound. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of alcohols into alkenes by eliminating a hydroxyl group and a hydrogen atom. This reaction typically requires an acid catalyst and can lead to the formation of multiple products depending on the structure of the alcohol.
Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is usually the major product. This principle helps predict the outcome of dehydration reactions by favoring the formation of alkenes that have more alkyl groups attached to the double bond, which results in greater stability due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of dehydration of alcohols, regioselectivity determines which alkene is formed based on the stability of the resulting double bond and the position of the substituents, influencing the major product in the reaction.
