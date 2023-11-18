Textbook Question
Ethers have some slight solubility in water. Explain this using the concept of hydrogen bonding.
Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH
What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.
b.
What alcohols yield the following alkenes as the major product on dehydration?
b.
What products would you expect from oxidation of the following alcohols?
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b.
c.