Solubility in Water

Solubility in water refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in water, which is influenced by the molecule's polarity and the presence of hydrophilic or hydrophobic groups. Polar molecules tend to be soluble in water, while non-polar molecules are generally insoluble. Predicting solubility is important for applications in chemistry, biology, and pharmacology, as it affects how substances interact in aqueous environments.