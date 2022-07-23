Textbook Question
Draw all possible cyclic C7H14O alcohol isomers having a cyclohexane ring and a methyl group. (Hint: Adapt the method described in Worked Example 12.12 to arrive at your answers.)
Identify all chiral centers in the isomers that you drew for part (a).
Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which do you think will be the major product(s)? Which do you think will be the minor product(s)? It is alright to have more than one major and minor product.