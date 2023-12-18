Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 27d
Chapter 15, Problem 27d

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
d. A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C5H8O2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. A 'cyclic' compound means the structure contains a ring. An 'alpha-hydroxyketone' means the compound has a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the carbon atom adjacent (alpha position) to a carbonyl group (C=O). The molecular formula is C₅H₈O₂, which indicates 5 carbons, 8 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens.
Step 2: Start by constructing a cyclic structure with 5 carbons (a cyclopentane ring) to satisfy the requirement of a cyclic compound. This accounts for the 5 carbons in the molecular formula.
Step 3: Add a ketone group (C=O) to one of the carbons in the ring. This satisfies the requirement for a ketone functional group in the compound.
Step 4: Place a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group. This ensures the compound is an alpha-hydroxyketone, as the hydroxyl group is in the alpha position relative to the ketone.
Step 5: Verify the molecular formula (C₅H₈O₂) by counting the total number of carbons, hydrogens, and oxygens in the structure. Ensure the structure is consistent with the description provided in the problem.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are molecules that contain a ring structure formed by atoms connected in a loop. In organic chemistry, these compounds can be aliphatic or aromatic, and their properties can differ significantly from their linear counterparts. Understanding the nature of cyclic structures is essential for drawing and interpreting the molecular geometry of compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Cyclic Hemiacetals Concept 2

Alpha-Hydroxyketones

Alpha-hydroxyketones are a class of organic compounds characterized by the presence of both a ketone group (C=O) and a hydroxyl group (–OH) on the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl carbon. This functional group arrangement influences the compound's reactivity and properties, making it important to identify when drawing the structure of the compound in question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Alpha Decay Example 1

Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula C₅H₈O₂ indicates that the compound contains five carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. This information is crucial for determining the possible structural arrangements and functional groups present in the compound. Analyzing the molecular formula helps in predicting the compound's structure and understanding its chemical behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

b. An aldehyde with four carbons

651
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

c. An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C4H7BrO

839
views
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

b. An 8-carbon ketone with six carbons as its longest chain

914
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.

a.

736
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups. 

c. CH3CH2–O–CH2–CHO 

812
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.

f.

754
views