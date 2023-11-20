Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 28c
Chapter 15, Problem 28c

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups. 
c. CH3CH2–O–CH2–CHO 

Step 1: Understand the structure of the given compound, CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO. It consists of multiple functional groups, including an ether group (―O―) and a carbonyl group (C=O).
Step 2: Recall the definitions of aldehydes and ketones. Aldehydes contain a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, typically at the end of a carbon chain. Ketones contain a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms, typically within the carbon chain.
Step 3: Identify the carbonyl group in the compound. In CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO, the carbonyl group is located in the ―CHO portion of the molecule.
Step 4: Determine whether the carbonyl group is part of an aldehyde or ketone. Since the carbonyl group in ―CHO is bonded to a hydrogen atom and is at the end of the chain, it is characteristic of an aldehyde.
Step 5: Conclude that the compound CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO contains an aldehyde carbonyl group, not a ketone carbonyl group.

Aldehyde

An aldehyde is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon chain. Aldehydes are typically found at the end of carbon chains, making them distinct from other carbonyl-containing compounds.
Ketone

A ketone is another type of organic compound that features a carbonyl group (C=O), but it is bonded to two carbon atoms. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' can be the same or different hydrocarbon chains. Ketones are usually located within the carbon chain, distinguishing them from aldehydes.
Carbonyl Group

The carbonyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). This group is pivotal in organic chemistry as it is present in various functional groups, including aldehydes and ketones. The reactivity and properties of compounds containing carbonyl groups are largely influenced by the nature of the surrounding atoms or groups.
