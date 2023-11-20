Textbook Question
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
c. An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C4H7BrO
b. An 8-carbon ketone with six carbons as its longest chain
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
d. A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C5H8O2
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
c. CH3CH2–O–CH2–CHO
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
f.
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
c.