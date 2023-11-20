Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
Problem 28a
Chapter 15, Problem 28a

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in each compound shown in the image. Look for the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O), which is a characteristic feature of both aldehydes and ketones.
Determine the position of the carbonyl group in each compound. If the carbonyl group is bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, it is an aldehyde. If the carbonyl group is bonded to two carbon atoms, it is a ketone.
For aldehydes, the general structure is R-CHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group or hydrogen. For ketones, the general structure is R-CO-R', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups.
Examine each compound in the image and classify it as containing an aldehyde group, a ketone group, or neither based on the structural criteria described above.
List the compounds that contain aldehyde groups and those that contain ketone groups separately, ensuring clarity in your classification.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbonyl Group

The carbonyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in organic chemistry, found in various compounds, including aldehydes and ketones. Understanding the structure and reactivity of the carbonyl group is essential for identifying these compounds.
Aldehydes

Aldehydes are organic compounds that contain a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. They are typically represented by the general formula RCHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are known for their distinctive odors and are commonly used in the production of various chemicals and fragrances.
Ketones

Ketones are organic compounds that feature a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, represented by the general formula RC(=O)R'. Unlike aldehydes, ketones do not have hydrogen directly attached to the carbonyl carbon. They are important in various industrial applications and are often used as solvents and intermediates in chemical synthesis.
