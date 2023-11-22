Textbook Question
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
f.
754
views
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
f.
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
c.
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
e. CH3CH2COCH2CH3
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
b. 4-Ethyl-2-isopropylhexanal
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
e. 1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone
Give systematic names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
a.