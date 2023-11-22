Aldehydes

Aldehydes are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. In the case of 3-Methylpentanal, the 'pentanal' indicates a five-carbon chain with the aldehyde functional group at one end, while '3-methyl' specifies a methyl group attached to the third carbon of the chain.