Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones Problem 31e
Chapter 15, Problem 31e

Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
e. 1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone

Identify the functional group: The compound is a ketone, which means it contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. The suffix '-one' indicates the presence of this functional group.
Determine the parent chain: The name '3-pentanone' indicates that the parent chain is pentane (a five-carbon chain) and the ketone group is located on the third carbon. Number the chain so that the carbonyl group gets the lowest possible number.
Incorporate substituents: The prefix '1,1,1-Trichloro-' indicates that there are three chlorine atoms attached to the first carbon of the chain. Add these substituents to the structure.
Assemble the structure: Draw a five-carbon chain with a carbonyl group (C=O) on the third carbon. Attach three chlorine atoms to the first carbon of the chain.
Double-check the structure: Verify that the structure matches the name '1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone' by ensuring the correct placement of the ketone group and the chlorine substituents, and that the parent chain has five carbons.

Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. Understanding their structure is crucial for drawing their chemical representations accurately.
Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their structure. The name '1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone' indicates the presence of a ketone with a five-carbon chain (pentanone) and three chlorine substituents at the first carbon. Familiarity with IUPAC naming conventions is essential for interpreting and constructing molecular structures.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves illustrating the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. For '1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone', one must depict the carbon skeleton, the carbonyl group, and the chlorine substituents accurately. This skill is vital for visualizing and understanding the compound's chemical behavior.
