Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
e. CH3CH2COCH2CH3
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
a. 3-Methylpentanal
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
b. 4-Ethyl-2-isopropylhexanal
Give systematic names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
a.
Give IUPAC names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
b.
The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
a. 1-Pentanone