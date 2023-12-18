Hemiacetals and Hemiketals

Hemiacetals and hemiketals are organic compounds formed when an alcohol reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, respectively. In this reaction, one molecule of alcohol adds to the carbonyl carbon, resulting in a structure that contains both an alcohol and an ether functional group. Hemiacetals and hemiketals are typically unstable and can further react to form acetals or ketals when a second alcohol molecule is added.