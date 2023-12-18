Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 43a
Chapter 15, Problem 43a

Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction type. Acetone (a ketone) reacts with ethanol (an alcohol) to form a hemiketal. A hemiketal is formed when a ketone reacts with one equivalent of an alcohol under acidic or basic conditions.
Step 2: Identify the functional groups involved. Acetone contains a carbonyl group (C=O), and ethanol contains a hydroxyl group (-OH). The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol's oxygen on the carbonyl carbon of the ketone.
Step 3: Draw the intermediate structure. The oxygen atom of ethanol attacks the carbonyl carbon of acetone, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate has a hydroxyl group (-OH) and an ethoxy group (-OCH2CH3) attached to the same carbon.
Step 4: Write the structure of the hemiketal. The final structure of the hemiketal will have the central carbon bonded to: (1) a hydroxyl group (-OH), (2) an ethoxy group (-OCH2CH3), (3) a methyl group (-CH3), and (4) another methyl group (-CH3).
Step 5: Verify the reaction conditions. Ensure that the reaction is not proceeding further to form a full ketal, which would require an additional equivalent of ethanol and acidic conditions to replace the hydroxyl group with another ethoxy group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemiacetals and Hemiketals

Hemiacetals and hemiketals are organic compounds formed when an alcohol reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, respectively. In this reaction, one molecule of alcohol adds to the carbonyl carbon, resulting in a structure that contains both an alcohol and an ether functional group. Hemiacetals and hemiketals are typically unstable and can further react to form acetals or ketals when a second alcohol molecule is added.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:10
Cyclic Hemiacetals Concept 1

Acetals and Ketals

Acetals and ketals are derived from hemiacetals and hemiketals through a condensation reaction with an alcohol, resulting in the loss of water. Acetals are formed from aldehydes, while ketals are formed from ketones. These compounds are more stable than their hemi counterparts and are characterized by having two alkoxy groups attached to the carbon that was originally part of the carbonyl group.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:17
Formation of Hemiacetals and Acetals Concept 2

Hydrolysis of Acetals and Ketals

Hydrolysis of acetals and ketals involves the reaction of these compounds with water, leading to the regeneration of the original aldehyde or ketone and the alcohol. This reaction is typically catalyzed by an acid and is reversible. Understanding this process is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving acetals and ketals, especially in the context of organic synthesis and reaction mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:17
Formation of Hemiacetals and Acetals Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?

b. 2-Butanal

1562
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?

a. Cyclopentanon

b. Hexanal

c.

789
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.

a.

779
views
Textbook Question

Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form? 

631
views
Textbook Question

What two products result from the complete hydrolysis of this cyclic acetal?

41
views
Textbook Question

Acetals and ketals are usually made by reaction of an aldehyde or ketone with two molecules of a monoalcohol. If an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one molecule of a dialcohol, however, a cyclic acetal or ketal results.

b. Draw the cyclic ketal formed when the hemiketal from part (a) reacts with the ―OH labeled in blue.

45
views