Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 38
Chapter 15, Problem 38

Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?
a. Cyclopentanon
b. Hexanal
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reagents. Tollens' reagent is a mild oxidizing agent that reacts with aldehydes to form a silver mirror, but it does not react with ketones. Benedict's reagent is another oxidizing agent that reacts with aldehydes and reducing sugars, but not with ketones.
Step 2: Analyze compound (a), Cyclopentanone. Cyclopentanone is a ketone, as indicated by the '-one' suffix. Ketones do not have a hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, so they do not react with either Tollens' or Benedict's reagent.
Step 3: Analyze compound (b), Hexanal. Hexanal is an aldehyde, as indicated by the '-al' suffix. Aldehydes have a hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, making them reactive with both Tollens' and Benedict's reagents. Hexanal will react with both reagents.
Step 4: Analyze compound (c), represented by the image. Carefully examine the structure in the image to determine if it contains an aldehyde group (–CHO) or a ketone group (C=O). If it has an aldehyde group, it will react with both reagents. If it has a ketone group, it will not react with either reagent.
Step 5: Summarize the reactivity of each compound. Cyclopentanone does not react with either reagent, Hexanal reacts with both reagents, and the reactivity of the compound in the image depends on its functional group (aldehyde or ketone).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tollens' Reagent

Tollens' reagent is a solution of silver nitrate in ammonia, used to test for aldehydes. When an aldehyde is present, it reduces the silver ions to metallic silver, resulting in a characteristic silver mirror on the test container. This reagent does not react with ketones, making it a selective test for aldehydes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Limiting Reagent

Benedict's Reagent

Benedict's reagent is a blue solution containing copper(II) sulfate, which is used to test for reducing sugars and aldehydes. When heated with a reducing sugar or an aldehyde, the copper(II) ions are reduced to copper(I) oxide, forming a colored precipitate ranging from green to brick red, depending on the amount of reducing sugar present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Limiting Reagent

Aldehydes vs. Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are both carbonyl compounds, but they differ in structure and reactivity. Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, making them more reactive towards oxidizing agents like Tollens' and Benedict's reagents. In contrast, ketones have the carbonyl group within the carbon chain and generally do not react with these reagents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:57
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the following aldehydes and ketones:

b.

951
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?

a. 1-Pentanone

1666
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?

b. 2-Butanal

1562
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.

a.

779
views
Textbook Question

Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).

a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?

782
views
Textbook Question

Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form? 

631
views