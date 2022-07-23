Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?
Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form?
What two products result from the complete hydrolysis of this cyclic acetal?
Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone.
The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone.
Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?