Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.
a.
Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.
a.
Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?
Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form?
Acetals and ketals are usually made by reaction of an aldehyde or ketone with two molecules of a monoalcohol. If an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one molecule of a dialcohol, however, a cyclic acetal or ketal results.
b. Draw the cyclic ketal formed when the hemiketal from part (a) reacts with the ―OH labeled in blue.
Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone.
The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone.