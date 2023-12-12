Hydroxy Aldehyde

A hydroxy aldehyde is an organic compound that contains both a hydroxyl group (-OH) and an aldehyde group (-CHO) within the same molecule. This structure is significant because it can participate in the formation of cyclic hemiacetals when the hydroxyl group reacts with the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde. Understanding the structure of hydroxy aldehydes is essential for predicting their reactivity and the types of cyclic compounds they can form.