Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 35b

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
b. 2-Butanal

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the compound. The suffix '-al' indicates that the compound is an aldehyde, which means it contains a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of the carbon chain.
Recall the naming rule for aldehydes: the carbonyl carbon in an aldehyde is always assigned position 1 in the chain. This means that the position number for the aldehyde group should not be included in the name.
Analyze the given name '2-Butanal'. The '2-' suggests that the carbonyl group is on the second carbon, which is incorrect because aldehydes always have the carbonyl group on the first carbon.
Correct the name by removing the position number for the aldehyde group. The correct name for this compound is simply 'Butanal', as the aldehyde group is implied to be on the first carbon.
Double-check the structure of the compound to ensure that the name matches the correct IUPAC naming conventions for aldehydes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the longest carbon chain. Understanding these rules is essential for identifying errors in chemical names, such as incorrect prefixes or suffixes.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 2-butanal, recognizing the aldehyde functional group (-CHO) is crucial for determining if the name accurately reflects the compound's structure and properties.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the context of 2-butanal, it is important to consider whether the name correctly indicates the position of the functional group and the carbon chain, as misnaming can lead to confusion with other isomers.
