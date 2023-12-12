Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
a.
Give IUPAC names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
b.
The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
a. 1-Pentanone
Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?
a. Cyclopentanon
b. Hexanal
c.
Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.
a.
Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?