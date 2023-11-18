Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine
Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine
Write the structures of the following compounds:
a. Butyldiethylammonium bromide
Write the structure of benzylamine hydrochloride in two different ways, and name the hydrochloride as an ammonium salt.
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
a. Which amine groups would be able to participate in hydrogen bonding?
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
b. Is lysine likely to be water-soluble? Explain.
Explain what bonds must be made or broken and where the electrons go when the hydrogen-bonded water between the two amines shown on page 507 reacts to form an amine, ammonium ion, and OH⁻.