Recall the definitions of the different types of amines: (1) A primary amine has one alkyl or aryl group attached to the nitrogen atom, with two hydrogens. (2) A secondary amine has two alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, with one hydrogen. (3) A tertiary amine has three alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, with no hydrogens. (4) A quaternary amine has four alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, carrying a positive charge. (5) An aromatic amine has the nitrogen atom directly attached to an aromatic ring, such as a benzene ring.