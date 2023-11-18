Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 23a

Chemical structure of an amine compound with labeled nitrogen atoms for classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a. For the compound above, identify each nitrogen as either a primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, or aromatic amine.

Examine the structure of the compound and locate all nitrogen atoms. Identify how many groups (hydrogen or carbon chains) are directly attached to each nitrogen atom.
Recall the definitions of the different types of amines: (1) A primary amine has one alkyl or aryl group attached to the nitrogen atom, with two hydrogens. (2) A secondary amine has two alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, with one hydrogen. (3) A tertiary amine has three alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, with no hydrogens. (4) A quaternary amine has four alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom, carrying a positive charge. (5) An aromatic amine has the nitrogen atom directly attached to an aromatic ring, such as a benzene ring.
For each nitrogen atom in the compound, count the number of alkyl or aryl groups and hydrogens attached to it. Use the definitions from the previous step to classify each nitrogen.
If a nitrogen atom is part of an aromatic ring (e.g., directly bonded to a benzene ring), classify it as an aromatic amine.
Label each nitrogen in the compound with its appropriate classification (primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, or aromatic amine) based on the analysis from the previous steps.

Amine Classification

Amines are classified based on the number of carbon groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, tertiary amines have three, and quaternary amines have four carbon groups bonded to the nitrogen. Aromatic amines contain a nitrogen atom bonded to an aromatic ring, which influences their chemical properties.
Structural Representation

Understanding the structural representation of compounds is crucial for identifying the type of amine. The structure typically includes the nitrogen atom and its connectivity to carbon atoms. Drawing or visualizing the molecular structure helps in determining the classification of each nitrogen in the compound.
Chemical Properties of Amines

Amines exhibit distinct chemical properties based on their classification. For instance, primary and secondary amines can form hydrogen bonds, affecting their boiling points and solubility. Recognizing these properties aids in predicting the behavior of the amines in chemical reactions and their interactions with other substances.
