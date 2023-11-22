Textbook Question
Complete the following equations:
c.
1393
views
Complete the following equations:
c.
Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine
Write the structures of the following compounds:
a. Butyldiethylammonium bromide
a. For the compound above, identify each nitrogen as either a primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, or aromatic amine.
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
a. Which amine groups would be able to participate in hydrogen bonding?
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
b. Is lysine likely to be water-soluble? Explain.