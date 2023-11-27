Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
Structure of the amino acid lysine in its uncharged form, highlighting potential hydrogen bonding amine groups.
a. Which amine groups would be able to participate in hydrogen bonding?

Examine the structure of lysine and identify all the amine groups present. Lysine contains two amine groups: one in the backbone (part of the amino group attached to the alpha carbon) and one in the side chain (part of the ε-amino group).
Recall that hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom (like nitrogen) interacts with another electronegative atom. In this case, the nitrogen atoms in the amine groups can participate in hydrogen bonding.
Determine the hydrogen bonding capability of the backbone amine group. The nitrogen in the backbone amine group has a lone pair of electrons and is bonded to hydrogens, making it capable of acting as both a hydrogen bond donor (via its hydrogens) and a hydrogen bond acceptor (via its lone pair).
Analyze the side chain ε-amino group. Similar to the backbone amine group, the nitrogen in the ε-amino group also has a lone pair of electrons and is bonded to hydrogens, allowing it to act as both a hydrogen bond donor and acceptor.
Conclude that both the backbone amine group and the side chain ε-amino group in lysine can participate in hydrogen bonding, either by donating hydrogen atoms or by using their lone pairs to accept hydrogen bonds.

Amino Acid Structure

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group (–NH2), a carboxyl group (–COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The structure of lysine includes two amine groups, which are crucial for its properties and interactions.
Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom, such as nitrogen or oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In the context of amino acids, the presence of amine groups allows for potential hydrogen bonding with other molecules, influencing protein structure and function.
Uncharged Form of Amino Acids

The uncharged form of an amino acid refers to its state at a specific pH where the amino and carboxyl groups are not ionized. For lysine, this means that the amino groups are available for hydrogen bonding without the influence of charge, which can affect solubility and interactions with other molecules in biological systems.
