Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 30a
Chapter 16, Problem 30a

Draw the structures corresponding to the following names:
a. N-Methylpentylamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. 'N-Methylpentylamine' indicates that the compound is an amine (contains an -NH2 group) with a methyl group attached to the nitrogen atom (N). The 'pentyl' part refers to a five-carbon chain attached to the nitrogen.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the pentyl group. A pentyl group is a straight-chain alkyl group with five carbon atoms: CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2.
Step 3: Attach the nitrogen atom to the end of the pentyl chain. This forms the base structure of pentylamine: CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-NH2.
Step 4: Add the methyl group to the nitrogen atom. Replace one of the hydrogen atoms on the nitrogen with a CH3 group, resulting in the structure CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-N(CH3)H.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the nitrogen has three bonds (one to the pentyl group, one to the methyl group, and one to a hydrogen atom) and that the pentyl chain is correctly drawn with five carbons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. In organic chemistry, names often indicate the structure and functional groups present in a molecule. Understanding the IUPAC naming conventions is essential for interpreting compound names and drawing their structures accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Aliphatic Amines

Aliphatic amines are organic compounds that contain one or more amino groups (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2) attached to aliphatic carbon chains. In the case of N-Methylpentylamine, the structure includes a pentyl chain with a methyl group attached to the nitrogen atom, which influences the compound's properties and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:54
Amine Classification Example 1

Structural Representation of Molecules

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. Common methods include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, and skeletal structures. Accurately drawing these representations is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and understanding chemical behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.

b. Is lysine likely to be water-soluble? Explain.

965
views
Textbook Question

Explain what bonds must be made or broken and where the electrons go when the hydrogen-bonded water between the two amines shown on page 507 reacts to form an amine, ammonium ion, and OH⁻.

1613
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following equations: 

b.

1359
views
Textbook Question

Name the following amines, and identify them as primary, secondary, or tertiary:

b.

41
views
Textbook Question

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.

a.

608
views
Textbook Question

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.

a.

661
views