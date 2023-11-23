Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 28b
Chapter 16, Problem 28b

Complete the following equations: 
b. Chemical equation showing the reaction of an amine with water, indicating a reversible process.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given chemical equation. Identify the reactants and products, and ensure that the chemical formulas are correctly written for each species.
Step 2: Apply the law of conservation of mass, which states that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. This means balancing the equation by adjusting the coefficients (the numbers in front of the chemical formulas).
Step 3: Start by balancing the elements that appear in only one reactant and one product. Leave elements like hydrogen and oxygen, which are often found in multiple compounds, for later.
Step 4: Balance hydrogen and oxygen atoms last, as they are often found in multiple compounds. Adjust the coefficients as needed to ensure the total number of each type of atom is equal on both sides of the equation.
Step 5: Double-check your work to ensure that all elements are balanced and that the coefficients are in the simplest whole-number ratio. If necessary, simplify the coefficients by dividing them by their greatest common factor.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equations

Equations are mathematical statements that assert the equality of two expressions. They often involve variables and constants, and solving an equation means finding the values of the variables that make the equation true. Understanding how to manipulate equations, such as through addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, is essential for completing them correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations

Variables

Variables are symbols used to represent unknown values in mathematical expressions and equations. They can take on different values, and their manipulation is key to solving equations. Recognizing how to isolate variables and understand their relationships within an equation is crucial for finding solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Electronic Structure: Subshells Concept 1

Mathematical Operations

Mathematical operations include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, which are fundamental processes used to manipulate numbers and variables in equations. Mastery of these operations is necessary for simplifying expressions and solving equations effectively. Each operation has specific rules that govern how they interact with numbers and variables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.

a. Which amine groups would be able to participate in hydrogen bonding?

54
views
Textbook Question

The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.

b. Is lysine likely to be water-soluble? Explain.

965
views
Textbook Question

Explain what bonds must be made or broken and where the electrons go when the hydrogen-bonded water between the two amines shown on page 507 reacts to form an amine, ammonium ion, and OH⁻.

1613
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures corresponding to the following names:

a. N-Methylpentylamine

134
views
Textbook Question

Name the following amines, and identify them as primary, secondary, or tertiary:

b.

41
views
Textbook Question

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.

a.

608
views