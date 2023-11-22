Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 44
Chapter 16, Problem 44

Choline has the following structure. Do you think that this substance reacts with aqueous hydrochloric acid? If so, what is the product? If not, why not?
Chemical structure of choline, showing hydroxyl and quaternary ammonium groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of choline. Choline is an organic compound with a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a quaternary ammonium group (N⁺ with four alkyl groups attached). The quaternary ammonium group is already positively charged and does not have a lone pair of electrons to accept a proton.
Understand the nature of hydrochloric acid (HCl). HCl is a strong acid that dissociates completely in water to produce H⁺ (protons) and Cl⁻ (chloride ions). Acids typically react with bases or substances that can accept protons.
Determine if choline can react with HCl. Since the quaternary ammonium group in choline is already positively charged and cannot accept additional protons, it will not react with HCl. The hydroxyl group (-OH) in choline is not basic enough to react with HCl either.
Conclude that choline does not react with aqueous hydrochloric acid. The structure of choline does not have any functional groups that can interact with H⁺ ions from HCl.
Summarize the reasoning: Choline does not react with aqueous HCl because its quaternary ammonium group is already fully protonated and the hydroxyl group is not reactive under these conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Choline Structure and Properties

Choline is a quaternary ammonium compound with a positively charged nitrogen atom and a hydroxyl group. Its structure includes a hydrocarbon chain, which influences its solubility and reactivity. Understanding its molecular structure is essential to predict how it interacts with acids and other reagents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Physical Properties Concept

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between substances. In this context, hydrochloric acid (HCl) can donate protons, and choline, being a basic compound due to its nitrogen atom, can accept protons. This interaction is crucial for determining whether a reaction occurs and what products are formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1

Reaction Products

The products of a reaction depend on the reactants' nature and the conditions under which the reaction occurs. In the case of choline and hydrochloric acid, the expected product would be a choline chloride salt, formed by the protonation of choline. Understanding how to predict reaction products is vital for analyzing chemical interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:08
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not):

a.

896
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following equations. (Hint: Remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not)

a.

788
views
Textbook Question

Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.

24
views
Textbook Question

Which is the stronger base, trimethylamine or ammonia? In which direction will the following reaction proceed?

346
views
Textbook Question

How do amines differ from analogous alcohols in (a) odor, (b) basicity, and (c) boiling point?

55
views
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds:

a.

1564
views