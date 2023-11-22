Textbook Question
Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not):
a.
Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.
Which is the stronger base, trimethylamine or ammonia? In which direction will the following reaction proceed?
How do amines differ from analogous alcohols in (a) odor, (b) basicity, and (c) boiling point?
Name the following compounds:
a.