Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB ISBN: 9780134015187
Ch.16 Amines Problem 2a
Chapter 16, Problem 2a

What are the names of these amines?
a. (CH3CH2CH2)2NH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the structure of the compound. The given formula, (CH₃CH₂CH₂)₂NH, represents a molecule with two propyl groups (CH₃CH₂CH₂) attached to a nitrogen atom, along with one hydrogen atom bonded to the nitrogen.
Step 2: Identify the type of amine. Since the nitrogen atom is bonded to two alkyl groups (propyl groups) and one hydrogen atom, this is a secondary amine.
Step 3: Name the alkyl groups. The two identical alkyl groups are propyl groups (CH₃CH₂CH₂). When naming secondary amines, the alkyl groups are listed alphabetically, but since they are identical, we use the prefix 'di-' to indicate two of the same group.
Step 4: Combine the components to name the amine. The name of the compound is formed by adding the prefix 'di-' to the name of the alkyl group (propyl) followed by the word 'amine'.
Step 5: Finalize the name. The name of the compound is dipropylamine, which reflects the two propyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH₃) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure of amines is crucial for identifying their names and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:54
Amine Classification Example 1

Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The nomenclature of organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). For amines, the naming convention involves identifying the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen and using prefixes to denote the number of identical groups. This systematic approach helps in accurately naming complex organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way chemical compounds are depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and bonds. In the case of (CH₃CH₂CH₂)₂NH, the structure indicates that the nitrogen atom is bonded to two propyl groups. Understanding structural formulas is essential for visualizing and naming organic compounds correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
