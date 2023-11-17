Textbook Question
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
a. CH3(CH2)4CH2NH2
a. CH3(CH2)4CH2NH2
b. CH3CH2CH2NHCH(CH3)2
c.
What are the names of these amines?
c.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
d. 4-Amino-2-butanol
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?