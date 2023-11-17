Textbook Question
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
b. CH3CH2CH2NHCH(CH3)2
c.
What are the names of these amines?
a. (CH3CH2CH2)2NH
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
d. 4-Amino-2-butanol
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that order.
a.