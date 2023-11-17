Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 2c

What are the names of these amines?
c.

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of amines. Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH₃) where one or more hydrogen atoms are replaced by alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 2: Analyze the given structure in the image. Identify the nitrogen atom and count the number of carbon-containing groups (alkyl or aryl groups) attached to it. This will help determine whether the amine is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Step 3: Name the alkyl or aryl groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Use the IUPAC naming rules to identify the names of these groups. If there are multiple groups, list them in alphabetical order.
Step 4: Combine the names of the alkyl or aryl groups with the suffix '-amine' to form the name of the compound. If the amine is secondary or tertiary, use the 'N-' prefix to indicate which groups are attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 5: Double-check the structure and ensure that the name follows IUPAC conventions. If the image contains multiple amines, repeat the process for each structure.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can be classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary amines based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure and classification of amines is essential for identifying their names and properties.
Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The nomenclature of organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). For amines, the naming convention typically involves identifying the longest carbon chain attached to the nitrogen and adding the suffix '-amine.' Additionally, substituents on the nitrogen are indicated as prefixes, which is crucial for accurately naming the compounds in the question.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of amines, the amino group (-NH2) is the functional group that defines their reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is vital for understanding how to name and classify organic compounds, including the amines in the question.
