Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 3d

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
d. 4-Amino-2-butanol

1
Step 1: Understand the IUPAC naming conventions. The name '4-Amino-2-butanol' indicates a four-carbon chain (butane backbone) with specific functional groups attached. The suffix '-ol' indicates the presence of an alcohol (-OH) group, and the prefix '4-Amino-' indicates an amino group (-NH₂) attached to the fourth carbon.
Step 2: Draw the main carbon chain. Start by sketching a straight chain of four carbon atoms (C1, C2, C3, C4) to represent the butane backbone.
Step 3: Place the alcohol group (-OH) on the second carbon. This is specified by the '2-' in the name. Attach the -OH group to the second carbon atom in the chain.
Step 4: Place the amino group (-NH₂) on the fourth carbon. The '4-Amino-' prefix specifies that the amino group is attached to the fourth carbon atom in the chain.
Step 5: Add hydrogen atoms to complete the structure. Ensure that each carbon atom has four bonds in total. Double-check the structure to confirm that it matches the name '4-Amino-2-butanol'.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 4-Amino-2-butanol, the amino group (-NH2) and the hydroxyl group (-OH) are key functional groups that influence the compound's reactivity and properties.
IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for interpreting the name '4-Amino-2-butanol,' which indicates the structure, including the position of the amino and hydroxyl groups on the butanol backbone.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. For 4-Amino-2-butanol, stereochemistry is important because the presence of a chiral center can lead to different enantiomers, which may have distinct biological activities and properties.
