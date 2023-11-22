Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Problem 26a
Chapter 17, Problem 26a

Give the structure of the repeating units in the polymers that are formed in the reactions of the following compounds.
a. Chemical structures illustrating esterification reactions with repeating units of polymers formed from specific compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of polymerization reaction involved (e.g., addition polymerization or condensation polymerization) based on the functional groups present in the given compound.
Determine the monomer structure by analyzing the functional groups and their reactivity. For example, in addition polymerization, look for double bonds, and in condensation polymerization, look for groups like -OH, -COOH, or -NH2.
Write the repeating unit of the polymer by showing how the monomers link together. For addition polymerization, the double bond typically breaks, and the monomers connect in a chain. For condensation polymerization, identify the byproduct (e.g., water) and show the bond formed between monomers.
Represent the repeating unit in a bracketed structure, indicating the polymer chain. Use the general formula: \( [- ext{repeating unit}-]_n \), where \( n \) represents the number of repeating units.
Verify the structure by ensuring that all atoms are accounted for, the connectivity is correct, and the polymerization mechanism aligns with the functional groups of the monomer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymer Structure

Polymers are large molecules composed of repeating structural units called monomers. The arrangement and connectivity of these monomers determine the physical and chemical properties of the polymer. Understanding the specific structure of the repeating units is crucial for predicting the behavior and applications of the resulting polymer.
Monomer Reactivity

Monomer reactivity refers to the ability of a monomer to undergo chemical reactions to form polymers. Different functional groups present in the monomers influence their reactivity and the type of polymerization process (addition or condensation) that occurs. Analyzing the reactivity of the given compounds is essential for determining the structure of the resulting polymers.
Polymerization Mechanisms

Polymerization mechanisms describe the processes through which monomers combine to form polymers. Common mechanisms include chain-growth and step-growth polymerization, each with distinct pathways and conditions. Understanding these mechanisms helps in predicting the structure of the repeating units and the overall characteristics of the polymer formed from the specified compounds.
