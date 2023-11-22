Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:
a. CH3NH2 + (CH3)2CHCOOH →?
b.
Phenacetin (shown in the margin) was once used in headache remedies but is now banned because of its potential for causing kidney damage. (a) Identify all the functional groups present in phenacetin. (b) Draw the structures of the carboxylic acid and amine needed to prepare phenacetin.
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
b.
What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?
a.
b. N,N-Dimethyl-p-nitrobenzamide