What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?
a.
a.
b. N,N-Dimethyl-p-nitrobenzamide
Give the structure of the repeating units in the polymers that are formed in the reactions of the following compounds.
a.
Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
a.
Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
b. CH3CH2OPO32-
N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.
b. Draw the structures of the products of acid hydrolysis.