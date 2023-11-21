Isopropyl Alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol, also known as isopropanol or 2-propanol, is a common solvent and antiseptic. It is a secondary alcohol with the chemical formula C3H8O, where the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to the second carbon of the three-carbon chain. In the context of the reaction with phosphoric acid, isopropyl alcohol acts as the alcohol component that will react with the phosphate group to form the phosphate monoester.