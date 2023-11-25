Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties and can be derived from the hydrolysis of amides. In this context, the carboxylic acid produced from the hydrolysis of N,N-Dimethyl-p-nitrobenzamide is p-nitrobenzoic acid, which has various applications in organic synthesis.