Textbook Question
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate
627
views
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
b.
What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?
a.
Give the structure of the repeating units in the polymers that are formed in the reactions of the following compounds.
a.
Write the formula for the phosphate monoester formed from isopropyl alcohol and phosphoric acid.
Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
a.