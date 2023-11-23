Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 13a

Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the functional groups associated with esters, carboxylic acids, and amides. An ester contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to an oxygen atom that is also bonded to another carbon atom. A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). An amide contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N).
Step 2: Examine the molecular structure provided in the image. Look for the key functional groups (C=O, -OH, -O-, or -NH2) to identify whether the molecule is an ester, carboxylic acid, or amide.
Step 3: Once the functional group is identified, classify the molecule accordingly. For example, if the molecule has a C=O group bonded to an -OH group, it is a carboxylic acid. If it has a C=O group bonded to an -O- group, it is an ester. If it has a C=O group bonded to an -NH2 or -NHR group, it is an amide.
Step 4: Write the condensed structural formula for the molecule. This involves representing the molecule in a compact form, showing the arrangement of atoms and functional groups without explicitly drawing bonds.
Step 5: Draw the line-structural formula for the molecule. This involves using lines to represent bonds between atoms, with the functional groups clearly depicted. Ensure the structure is consistent with the functional group identified in Step 3.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester

Esters are organic compounds formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, characterized by the functional group -COO-. They often have pleasant fruity odors and are commonly found in natural products and synthetic flavors. The general structure can be represented as RCOOR', where R and R' are hydrocarbon chains.
Carboxylic Acid

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds that contain a carboxyl group (-COOH), which consists of a carbonyl (C=O) and a hydroxyl (OH) group. They are known for their acidic properties and are commonly found in various biological and industrial processes. The general formula for a carboxylic acid is RCOOH, where R is a hydrocarbon chain.
Amide

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amine or ammonia. They contain the functional group -CONH2, -CONHR, or -CONR2, making them important in biochemistry, particularly in the formation of proteins. Amides can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon groups attached to the nitrogen.
