Ionization at Different pH Levels

The ionization state of amino acids and peptides changes with pH due to the protonation and deprotonation of functional groups. At low pH (acidic conditions), amino groups are typically protonated, while carboxyl groups are also protonated, leading to a positively charged species. Conversely, at high pH (basic conditions), carboxyl groups lose protons and become negatively charged, while amino groups may become neutral, affecting the overall charge and structure of the molecule.