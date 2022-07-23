Step 5: Draw the structure at high pH (pH 14). At this pH, the N-terminal amino group of Gln will be deprotonated (-NH2), the C-terminal carboxyl group of Asn will be ionized (-COO⁻), and the peptide bonds will remain neutral. Again, ensure that the side chains of Gln, Ala, and Asn are drawn in their neutral forms, as they are not ionizable under these conditions.