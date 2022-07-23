Examine the α-helix in Figure 18.1 and determine how many backbone C and N atoms are included in the loop between an amide hydrogen atom and the carbonyl oxygen to which it is hydrogen bonded.
For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.
a. Cholesterol is attached to this protein in order to move through the blood system.
Consult the β-sheet in Figure 18.2 and (a) name the bonding responsible for the sheet formation and (b) identify the specific atoms responsible for this bonding.
Complete the following two sentences with either globular or fibrous:
a. Proteins with secondary structure composed primarily of alpha-helix are___________ proteins.
For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.
b. Ionized zinc is attached to this protein so the protein can function.
For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.
c. Phosphate groups are attached to this protein.
Both α-keratin and tropocollagen have helical secondary structure. How do these molecules differ in (a) amino acid composition and (b) three-dimensional structure?