Consult the β-sheet in Figure 18.2 and (a) name the bonding responsible for the sheet formation and (b) identify the specific atoms responsible for this bonding.
For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.
b. Ionized zinc is attached to this protein so the protein can function.
Key Concepts
Conjugated Proteins
Metal Ions as Prosthetic Groups
Classes of Conjugated Proteins
Complete the following two sentences with either globular or fibrous:
a. Proteins with secondary structure composed primarily of alpha-helix are___________ proteins.
a. Cholesterol is attached to this protein in order to move through the blood system.
c. Phosphate groups are attached to this protein.
Both α-keratin and tropocollagen have helical secondary structure. How do these molecules differ in (a) amino acid composition and (b) three-dimensional structure?
Another endoprotease is trypsin. Trypsin hydrolyzes peptide bonds on the carboxyl side of lysine and arginine. If the following peptide sequence is hydrolyzed by trypsin, how many fragments will there be? Use the three-letter amino acid abbreviations to write the fragments out.
Ala-Phe-Lys-Cys-Gly-Asp-Arg-Leu-Leu-Phe-Gly-Ala