Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 10
Chapter 18, Problem 10

Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the structure of serine. Serine is an amino acid with the molecular formula C₃H₇NO₃. It contains an amino group (-NH₂), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydroxyl group (-OH), and a side chain with a single hydrogen atom attached to the central carbon atom.
Step 2: Draw the structure of serine. Place the central carbon atom (called the alpha carbon) at the center. Attach the amino group (-NH₂), the carboxyl group (-COOH), the hydroxyl group (-OH), and a hydrogen atom to the alpha carbon. Ensure that the groups are arranged tetrahedrally around the alpha carbon.
Step 3: Identify the chiral center. A chiral center is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different groups. In serine, the alpha carbon is bonded to four distinct groups: the amino group (-NH₂), the carboxyl group (-COOH), the hydroxyl group (-OH), and a hydrogen atom.
Step 4: Explain why serine is chiral. Since the alpha carbon in serine is bonded to four different groups, it lacks a plane of symmetry and cannot be superimposed on its mirror image. This property makes serine a chiral molecule.
Step 5: Conclude by noting that the presence of a chiral center in serine means it can exist as two enantiomers (non-superimposable mirror images), which are designated as L-serine and D-serine based on their spatial arrangement.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct forms known as enantiomers. This property is crucial in biochemistry, as the different enantiomers can have vastly different biological activities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:39
Chirality Example 1

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom (the alpha carbon) bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The structure and properties of the side chain determine the characteristics of the amino acid, including its chirality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Serine Structure

Serine is a polar amino acid with the chemical formula C3H7NO3. Its structure includes a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a hydroxymethyl side chain (-CH2OH). The presence of four different groups attached to the alpha carbon makes serine chiral, allowing it to exist in two enantiomeric forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using Table 18.3, name the α-amino acids that (a) contain an aromatic ring, (b) contain sulfur, (c) are alcohols, and (d) have alkyl-group side chains.

461
views
Textbook Question

Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two amino acids.

a. Why is the side chain for valine nonpolar, whereas the side chain for serine is polar?

887
views
Textbook Question

Which amino acid is hydrophilic (dissolves in aqueous solutions)? Why?

a. isoleucine

b. phenylalanine

c. aspartic acid

806
views
Textbook Question

Two of the 20 common amino acids have two chiral carbon atoms in their structures. Identify these amino acids and their chiral carbon atoms.

317
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of glutamic acid at low pH, at high pH, and at the two forms that exist between low pH and high pH. Which of these structures represents the zwitterion?

58
views
Textbook Question

Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain, and serine is an amino acid with a polar side chain. Draw the two dipeptides that can be formed by these two amino acids. Identify the peptide bond.

953
views