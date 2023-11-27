Between low and high pH (intermediate pH): Glutamic acid exists in two forms. The first form is the zwitterion, where the amino group is protonated (-NH₃⁺) and one carboxylic acid group is deprotonated (-COO⁻), while the other carboxylic acid group remains protonated (-COOH). The second form occurs when both carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated (-COO⁻), and the amino group remains protonated (-NH₃⁺). Draw both structures.