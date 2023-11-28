Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two amino acids.
a. Why is the side chain for valine nonpolar, whereas the side chain for serine is polar?
Which amino acid is hydrophilic (dissolves in aqueous solutions)? Why?
a. isoleucine
b. phenylalanine
c. aspartic acid
Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.
Draw the structure of glutamic acid at low pH, at high pH, and at the two forms that exist between low pH and high pH. Which of these structures represents the zwitterion?
Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain, and serine is an amino acid with a polar side chain. Draw the two dipeptides that can be formed by these two amino acids. Identify the peptide bond.
Tripeptides are composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Given a set of amino acids, you can make several different tripeptides.
a. Use the three-letter shorthand notations to name all the tripeptides that can be made from serine, tyrosine, and glycine. Each amino acid will be used once in each tripeptide.