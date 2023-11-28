Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 12

Two of the 20 common amino acids have two chiral carbon atoms in their structures. Identify these amino acids and their chiral carbon atoms.

1
Step 1: Recall that a chiral carbon atom is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different groups. This property makes the carbon atom asymmetric, leading to stereoisomerism.
Step 2: Review the structures of the 20 common amino acids. Look for amino acids that have more than one carbon atom meeting the criteria for chirality.
Step 3: Identify threonine and isoleucine as the two amino acids with two chiral carbon atoms. These are the only amino acids among the 20 common ones that meet this condition.
Step 4: For threonine, the first chiral carbon is the alpha carbon (the carbon bonded to the amino group, carboxyl group, and side chain). The second chiral carbon is in the side chain, which is bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH), a hydrogen atom, and a methyl group (-CH3).
Step 5: For isoleucine, the first chiral carbon is also the alpha carbon. The second chiral carbon is in the side chain, which is bonded to a hydrogen atom, a methyl group (-CH3), and a longer hydrocarbon chain. These two chiral centers make isoleucine unique.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image. In the context of amino acids, chirality is significant because it affects the molecule's interactions and functions in biological systems. A chiral carbon atom is one that is attached to four different groups, leading to two possible configurations, known as enantiomers.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each characterized by a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The specific properties and functions of proteins are determined by the sequence and composition of these amino acids.
Chiral Carbon Atoms in Amino Acids

In amino acids, chiral carbon atoms contribute to the molecule's stereochemistry, which is crucial for protein structure and function. The two amino acids with two chiral centers are isoleucine and threonine. Each of these amino acids has two chiral carbons, which allows for multiple stereoisomers, impacting how they interact in biological processes.
Textbook Question

Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two amino acids.

a. Why is the side chain for valine nonpolar, whereas the side chain for serine is polar?

Textbook Question

Which amino acid is hydrophilic (dissolves in aqueous solutions)? Why?

a. isoleucine

b. phenylalanine

c. aspartic acid

Textbook Question

Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.

Textbook Question

Draw the structure of glutamic acid at low pH, at high pH, and at the two forms that exist between low pH and high pH. Which of these structures represents the zwitterion?

Textbook Question

Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain, and serine is an amino acid with a polar side chain. Draw the two dipeptides that can be formed by these two amino acids. Identify the peptide bond.

Textbook Question

Tripeptides are composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Given a set of amino acids, you can make several different tripeptides.

a. Use the three-letter shorthand notations to name all the tripeptides that can be made from serine, tyrosine, and glycine. Each amino acid will be used once in each tripeptide.

