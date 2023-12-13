Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
Tripeptides are composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Given a set of amino acids, you can make several different tripeptides.
a. Use the three-letter shorthand notations to name all the tripeptides that can be made from serine, tyrosine, and glycine. Each amino acid will be used once in each tripeptide.

Understand that a tripeptide is a sequence of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds, and the order of the amino acids matters, meaning different sequences represent different tripeptides.
Identify the three amino acids provided: serine (Ser), tyrosine (Tyr), and glycine (Gly). These are represented using their three-letter shorthand notations.
Determine all possible permutations of the three amino acids. Since the order matters, calculate the total number of permutations using the formula for permutations of n distinct items: n! (n factorial). For three amino acids, this is 3! = 6.
List all the possible sequences of the amino acids: Ser-Tyr-Gly, Ser-Gly-Tyr, Tyr-Ser-Gly, Tyr-Gly-Ser, Gly-Ser-Tyr, and Gly-Tyr-Ser. Each sequence represents a unique tripeptide.
Write the names of the tripeptides using the three-letter shorthand notation for each sequence. For example, Ser-Tyr-Gly is one tripeptide, and so on for the other sequences.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its properties. In this context, serine (Ser), tyrosine (Tyr), and glycine (Gly) are specific amino acids that can be combined to form tripeptides.
Peptide Bonds

Peptide bonds are covalent chemical bonds that link amino acids together in a protein. They form through a dehydration synthesis reaction, where the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water. Understanding peptide bonds is essential for grasping how tripeptides are formed from individual amino acids.
Tripeptides

Tripeptides are molecules composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. The order of the amino acids in a tripeptide can vary, leading to different sequences and properties. In this question, the task is to generate all possible combinations of the three specified amino acids, which can be arranged in different orders to create distinct tripeptides.
